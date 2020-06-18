Vicky Aisha Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely There Denim Shorts

On Thursday, June 18, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 28-year-old standing on a grassy area surrounded by trees at an undisclosed location. Vicky struck a flirtatious pose by arching her back and crossing her legs. She placed one of her hands on her waist and the other on the back of her head. The Instagram star gazed directly at the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

She wore a knotted white T-shirt adorned with a graphic of cowboys riding horses. Vicky did not appear to be wearing a bra underneath the sheer top, leaving little to the imagination. She also sported a pair of denim shorts that showcased her curvaceous hips. The revealing ensemble also accentuated her toned midsection. Vicky finished off the sexy look with a black belt and brown cowboy boots.

The tattooed model’s long locks looked tousled and windblown, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that she enjoys “being out in the country.” She also asked her followers if they shared her opinion or if they had a preference for “the city.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“I am completely a country person, so much so that I moved 30-40 min south of the city I lived in! It’s great!” wrote one commenter.

“I like the country myself,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow you are very beautiful and sexy,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful BODY,” added a different devotee.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed over 10,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.