Andreane Chamberland Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Tight Neon Green Buckled Bikini

Andreane Chamberland took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share yet another racy pic with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Andreane looked hotter than ever as she rocked a bright neon green bikini. The skimpy top boasted thin straps that buckled in the front. The garment flashed her toned arms and shoulders while also putting her abundant cleavage on full display. The matching bottoms also buckled in the front as they clung tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist, while also giving fans a peek at her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy was also fully visible in the shot.

The model accessorized the style with a matching green scrunchie around her wrist, multiple rings and bracelets, and a green pendant and gold chain around her neck.

Andreane sat outside with her legs apart for the shot. She placed both of her hands on her thighs and arched her back as she looked away from the camera with a flirty smile on her face. In the background, some outdoor furniture and green foliage could be seen.

Andreane wore her blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in tight waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as dramatic pink eyeshadow and sculpted brows. She appeared to have highlighted her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her chin, nose, forehead, and lower eyes. She seemingly completed the application with soft pink lip gloss.

Andreane’s 518,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first eight hours after it was uploaded to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 500 messages.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous as ever and loving ur very classy sexy neon green bikini,” one follower declared.

“Absolutely beautiful in green,” another wrote.

“I didn’t like neon green until I saw this pic,” a third social media user stated.

“Stunning! The color brings out your tan,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a colorful zipper bikini while soaking up some sun. To date, that snap has earned more than 11,000 likes and over 450 comments.