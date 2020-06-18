Doina Barbaneagra Shows Off Incredibly Toned Body In Tiny White Bikini

Doina Barbaneagra added a new jaw-dropping photo to her Instagram page that became an instant hit with her followers. The flirty snapshot saw the Moldovan model posing inside her apartment in an ultra-revealing white bikini that showcased her bombshell curves.

In the share, Doina modeled her skimpy ensemble in the living room. She posed by sitting on the armrest of a light-colored cushioned sofa. She learned slightly to one side and raised her left hand to her face. She placed her other hand on the chair as she looked straight into the lens. The pic was presumably taken during daytime as sunlight filled the area, making it conducive for indoor photography.

The 27-year-old model rocked a barely-there two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted a unique design with a low-cut neckline that displayed a nice look at her ample cleavage. The tiny padded cups that barely held her breasts had a ruched look with a small cutout that displayed more of her décolletage. The teeny straps that provided support went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She wore a matching pair of low-cut bottoms that highlighted her curvy hips. The waistline sat so low that it helped accentuate her chiseled midsection. While the garment featured an itty bitty piece of fabric that covered her modesty, it looked like the bottoms could expose too much skin if she moved in certain ways.

Doina accessorized with a dainty gold necklace and nothing else. She parted her long dark brown hair in the center and styled straight. For the occasion, she wore a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear filled-in eyebrows, several layers of mascara, eyeliner, a hint of blush, and brown lipstick.

In the caption, Doina mentioned that she has been trying on different sets of swimwear from Oh Polly, like the one she wore in the picture. She made sure to tag the brand in both the post and the photo.

A lot of fans loved the new update. It gained more than 6,000 likes and over 80 comments in less than a day. Doina’s avid admirers took to the comments section to rave about her insanely fit physique, while some others complimented her lovely bikini. A few others struggled with words and decided to use emoji instead.

“You are so beautiful, and have a flawless physique,” one of her fans commented, adding a heart-eyes and red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re the most beautiful and sexy woman, in my opinion,” echoed another admirer.

“You look like an angel here. The sexiest one,” a third social media follower wrote.