WWE News: Brock Lesnar Felt Personally Insulted By ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar’s Comments

There is certainly no love lost between WWE superstars Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle. The pair butted heads backstage at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, with Lesnar telling the outspoken Friday Night SmackDown superstar that they’ll never work together. According to Riddle, Lesnar felt insulted by him.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Riddle opened up about Lesnar’s issue with him during an interview with ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani. Riddle stated that his comments about wanting to retire Lesnar were interpreted wrongly by “The Beast Incarnate.” However, Riddle claims that they came from a place of respect for the legendary superstar.

“Bro, you’re like so good at wrestling and mixed martial arts and everything. You are the mecca. You are the icon of sports entertainment and MMA, in some people’s eyes. If I were to beat you, let alone retire you, that would make my life. That would make my career. I’d be the dude to dethrone Brock Lesnar.”

Riddle went on to say that he hopes Lesnar is a great guy, though he didn’t get that impression of him when they met earlier this year. He also hopes to work with the multi-time World Champion down the line, even though Lesnar doesn’t seem interested in making the match happen.

As recalled by WhatCulture, Riddle has insulted legendary superstars such as Bill Goldberg in the past, and he’s also gotten into social media arguments with Booker T and Chris Jericho. Some performers have criticized him for being disrespectful to the veterans, which could have factored into Lesnar misinterpreting his comments about retiring him.

While Riddle has clarified that he meant no ill will toward Lesnar, the company appears to be keeping them apart. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Riddle was reportedly moved to Friday Night SmackDown because Lesnar is a Monday Night Raw superstar. The company doesn’t want to risk another tense altercation between the pair.

As stated by The Inquisitr article, Riddle has vowed to become the biggest star in WWE and prove to Lesnar that he’s deserving of a match against him. According to Riddle, he’ll draw money and convince Lesnar that he’s worth taking the chance on. It’s widely believed that Lesnar is only interested in making money, so if it’s good for business, he might see the appeal of Riddle eventually.

Riddle is set to make his main roster debut in the near future. He was moved to Friday Night SmackDown earlier this month, and he’s been advertised during recent episodes of the show.