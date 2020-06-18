Former ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Claims Kelly Dodd Is A ‘Huge Liability’ For Bravo, Says Everyone Is ‘Afraid’

Tamra Judge doesn't know why Bravo keeps her around.

Tamra Judge took aim at her former co-star, Kelly Dodd, during an interview on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast earlier this week.

After first slamming Kelly for her shocking comments about COVID-19, which included a claim weeks ago about the virus being “God’s way of thinning the herd,” which Kelly has since apologized for, Tamra told David that Kelly was a “huge liability” for Bravo before claiming that Kelly is actually edited favorably on the show.

“It’s bad I can’t imagine Bravo is happy about that – I am sure PR for Bravo made her issue an apology, I’m sure Bravo made her do that. There is no way she did that on her own – no way,” Tamra said of Kelly and her comments about the coronavirus, according to a report from the Daily Mail on June 18.

According to Tamra, she has been shocked to see that Kelly actually comes off better on The Real Housewives of Orange County than she does in real life when the rest of the women featured on the show experience the opposite. As Tamra explained, she and other members of the show have made mistakes that have been dragged out and portrayed to look much worse than they actually are.

“I feel she’s a huge liability to the network!” Tamra continued.

Tamra went on to say that it has been hard for her to cope with the mean things Kelly has said about her character in recent years. Although Tamra acknowledged that certain drama comes with the territory of reality television, she said she’s been devastated at times.

“There are certain things you don’t do you don’t go after, kids or livelihood… there are no limits with Kelly…. There are no limits with that girl. It’s really hard, no one can be authentic on the show – everyone is afraid of Kelly,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra agreed that Kelly should be fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County during an Instagram Stories Q&A earlier this week after a fan asked if Bravo should get rid of her due to a TMZ interview from 2016, during which Kelly said she does not date black guys, nor does she know any black guys.

In response, Kelly slammed her co-star on Instagram as “thirsty” and reminded her fans and followers that Tamra was booted from her full-time position on the show earlier this year.