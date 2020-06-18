Anna Katharina Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In A Blue Bikini In Sizzling Video

Anna revealed that her video was filmed on a hot day.

Anna Katharina treated her 1.3 million Instagram followers to a steamy new bikini video on Thursday. In the caption of her post, the model revealed that the upload proved that birthday cake can be “refreshing” on a summer day.

However, the model didn’t eat any actual birthday cake in the video. Instead, she sipped on a Bang Energy drink that was flavored to taste like the annual treat. Anna often creates sponsored content for the brand, and she usually rocks skimpy swimwear in her video promos.

The footage for her latest ad was filmed outside near a pool. However, while the model noted that the temperature outside was hot, she never got in the water. She also looked like she was ready to take a dip in a skimpy two-piece. The stretchy fabric of her bikini was cornflower blue, while its straps were a vivid aqua color.

Anna’s bikini top featured thick halter straps that appeared to provide plenty of support for her ample assets. Two strings stretched across the center of the bust to connect the garment’s uniquely-shaped cups. The design provided more than a peek at Anna’s incredible cleavage. The top’s sides also consisted of two thin strings that circled around her back.

Anna’s bottoms featured a fixed triangular front that sat down low on her torso. The model was wearing the garment’s long side ties slung down low on her hips rather than pulled up high. Her bathing suit perfectly showcased her slim waist, toned legs, and sculpted abs and obliques. Her flawless skin also had a gorgeous golden glow.

Anna’s video began with a close-up shot of the model from the chest up. Her shoulder-length blond hair was styled in voluminous waves. It looked like Anna was rocking understated eye shadow in an earthy color palette, as well as a light coat of mascara on her long eyelashes. Her full lips were rose-petal pink, and she appeared to have bronze contour on her cheeks.

Anna was shown standing against a wall and running her fingers through her hair. She alternated between shooting sultry looks at the camera and laughing. She also sat near the edge of the pool with her long legs stretched out in front of her. She leaned forward and gave her fans a better view of her cleavage as she flashed her dazzling smile at them.

Anna’s Instagram followers showed her video plenty of love by pressing the “like” button on her post over 3,000 times during the first two hours after it was uploaded.

Another smoking-hot video of the model rocking a colorful bikini indoors was similarly well-received by her fans. Anna also mentioned the heat in the caption of that post, revealing that there was no air conditioning where it was filmed.