Kim Kardashian Inks Deal To Co-Host A True Crime Podcast On Spotify

Kim Kardashian signed on with Spotify to be apart of the company’s newest true-crime podcast.

The series will explore a case that involves criminal justice reform. Kardashian is set to co-host the show with producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. According to Variety, the show will be exclusively available on Spotify and Kardashian will work with Ansaldi to co-produce the podcast with Spotify’s Parcast studio.

Ansaldi’s past work was the inspiration behind the upcoming podcast. The show will follow the producer’s investigation of Kevin Keith, who was convicted and charged with killing three people back in 1994. At the time, Keith was sentenced to execution in Ohio. Keith’s case was brought back into the forefront in 2010 after new evidence was presented by his attorneys. Once the evidence was presented, the court doubted if Keith had any involvement in the crime.

Although many of Kardashian’s fans first met her on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her fashion and beauty lines that followed, she expressed her desire to use her influence to draw attention to the injustices that occur within the prison system. Most notably, Kardashian utilized her popular social media platforms to help Alice Marie Johnson in 2018. After learning that the Mississippi native had served almost 22 years in prison for a non-violent drug charge, Kardashian took action. She petitioned President Donald Trump for clemency, which he commuted. Prior to Kardashian’s assistance, Johnson was slated to serve a life sentence in prison.

Johnson’s case was one of the subjects of Kardashian’s documentary on prison reform. Back in April, Kardashian released a film with Oxygen titled, Kim Kardashian West: Justice Project. The film discussed Kardashian’s ongoing advocacy, which she admitted in the documentary is nuanced and she still has a lot to learn. However, she said in the documentary’s trailer that while there is more information she needs to retain, she hoped the special would shed light on the work that needs to be done within the prison system, per Variety.

“There are millions of people impacted by this broken justice system, and I wanted to put faces to these numbers and statistics,” Kardashian said at the time. “There are a lot of people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the resources to make it happen. I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to effect change, and this documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform.”

As of April, Spotify has hosted 1 million podcasts on its platform. In addition to Kardashian’s show, the streamer landed a deal with Joe Rogan to distribute The Joe Rogan Experience podcast exclusively to Spotify starting in late 2020.