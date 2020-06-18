Katya Henry Flashes Buxom Booty In Steamy Bikini Shot

Fitness model and Instagram star Katya Henry is known for sharing provocative pictures that highlight her hourglass frame and shapely backside. The 26-year-old did so once again on June 18, posting a photo update for her 7.5 million followers on IG in which her sizable assets were pleasingly accentuated by a tiny, light-blue bikini that struggled to contain them.

While Henry inferred that she can’t please everyone with her curvy body in the caption that accompanied her photo, her fans were quick to offer words of affirmation for the Workouts By Katya and Kiss My Peach Swimwear proprietor.

“I love your body and those rolls are so cute,” wrote one fan.

“But when ya look like you, how could you not please them all??” asked another commenter.

“You are the greatest of all time. Never forget that,” urged a third admirer of Henry’s form.

“I’m pleased every day with you,” opined another.

In the rear-view photo, Henry was shown with her upper body twisted slightly and her head turned back, allowing her to look directly into the camera’s lens. As she did so, Henry held a partially clenched right fist to her plump lips, biting on the tip of her thumb as she did so. Meanwhile, her long, dark hair waved and hung down, blanketing her upper back and part of her shoulder in the process.

Further down the photo frame, Henry torqued her back to add further accentuation to her curves. The thin, blue straps of her tight, two-piece swimsuit were the only pieces of fabric visible in the shot and they left little to the imagination as her hips and round booty were prominently shown. Just to the right of her cheeky bottom, a tattoo reading “blessed” in script was visible above her thick thigh.

The aforementioned commenters were far from the only ones to respond to Henry’s latest Instagram offering. Just one hour after the photo had been uploaded to her feed, it was well on its way toward 100,000 likes; one of the double-taps had come from fellow IG star Pauline Tantot. Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 comments had been left by her admirers, many of whom voiced their support for Henry, while stating their own appreciation for her body.

As shared by The Inquisitr previously, Henry also appealed to her fanbase on June 16 with a sizzling, two-pic slideshow in which she posed while sporting a black bikini that similarly struggled to conceal her curvaceous body.