‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Friday: Brooke Logan Puts Ashley Abbott In Her Place

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Friday, June 19 looks back at the time that the iconic Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) from The Young and the Restless was engaged to Ridge Forrester (then played by Ronn Moss). The classic episode, which dates back to September 26, 2007, pitted two of daytime drama’s leading ladies against each other, per Soaps. In the crossover episode, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) set Ashley straight about a certain dressmaker.

Brooke Stunned By Engagement

Brooke was embarrassed when she put herself in an awkward situation. She mistakenly thought that Ridge was going to ask her to be his wife, but he shocked her when he told her that the ring was for Ashley. He didn’t want to go through the drama of being with Brooke again, and although he loved her, he wanted a future with Ashley.

She turned to her ex-husband, Nick Marone (Jack Wagner), and complained that her whole life was falling apart. Nick, who was married to Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) at the time, advised her to move on, per Soap Central.

Ricks Warns Ashley

Rick Forrester (then played by Kyle Lowder) warned Ashley about his mother. He knew that Brooke was fuming about Ashley’s relationship with Ridge. Rick also dated Ashley in the past and tried to flirt with the Jabot exec. However, she did not take the bait.

“Ridge and I are going to be very, very happy,” she confidently informed Rick.

She told Rick that he needed to back off. Ashley thought that she could handle Brooke, but she was in for a rude awakening.

Genoa City will miss Ashley Abbott, and we will miss @eileen_davidson. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/Ckl6naAPD2 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 29, 2018

Brooke Puts Ashley In Her Place

For those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke and Ridge have a long and passionate history. Brooke has always believed that she and the dressmaker belong together and that they were soulmates.

Brooke wasted no time and attacked Ashley about the engagement. She was furious that the interloper would steal Ridge away from her. She and Ridge had a child, and they had built a life and a business together. Brooke blasted Ashley because she wouldn’t accept that Ridge had moved on.

However, Ashley stood her ground. She fought back and told Brooke that she was with Ridge now. His past did not concern her and they were going to build a future together.

But Brooke told Ashley that Ridge always returned to her. No matter who he was with or what had happened between them, they always ended up together. Brooke claimed that she and Ridge were destined to be together.

Brooke’s attack left Ashley speechless. She may have even realized that she would need to deal with her for the rest of her life.