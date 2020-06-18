Lyna Perez Goes Braless Under Thin Crop Top While Tugging On Bikini Bottoms

Lyna Perez has taken to Instagram to flaunt her nearly-naked body yet again. On Thursday, the brunette model shared a snap on her Instagram page that featured her wearing a thin crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms while she posed outside.

Lyna, no stranger to flashing her skin on social media, might have been a little bit covered up in her latest share, but that does not mean that the snap was any less sexy than some of her previous posts. In fact, her thin, tight shirt left little to the imagination, and there was little to her scant bottoms.

The popular influencer wore her white shirt tied in a knot just below her breasts. Her bikini bottoms were also white and very revealing.

Lyna stood outside next to a row of bushes that were lined with tropical plants. Several golf carts could also be seen in the distance behind her. She did not elaborate on where she was when the photo was taken.

The model faced the camera but was looking off to the side. She wore a flirty smile on her face as she pulled on one side of her bikini bottoms. She stood with one leg slightly forward, accentuating her curvy hips and taut abs. Part of the skin on her chest appeared to be wet. Her tan skin looked flawless as she stood in the sunlight.

Lyna wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail with curly tendrils framing her face. She appeared to be wearing a skin-smoothing foundation and a pink gloss on her full lips. She also sported a pale polish on her nails. The model accessorized the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

The post was a smash hit, with more than 43,000 of her fans hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Lyna told her followers that she loved them.

The post generated a positive response from many of her followers, who were quick to declare their love for the model.

Along with dozens of heart emoji, some of her admirers took a moment to tell Lyna why she was one of their favorites.

“You are so beautiful that I can’t help falling in love with you,” one Instagram user quipped.

“That’s a perfect 10 body,” a second fan chimed in.

“Seriously, this woman is a like a angel, is so BEAUTIFULL!!! [sic]” gushed a third follower.

“You’re so unbelievably stunning,” a fourth comment read.