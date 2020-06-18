‘Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall Shuts Down Rumors He’s Dating Andi Dorfman After Duo Spotted Out Together

A Bachelorette couple has not rekindled their relationship, despite what some Bachelor Nation fans might be suggesting. Nick Viall and Andi Dorfman had been spotted out enjoying a run together on Wednesday in Santa Monica, sparking rumors that they might be back on after they dated during Andi’s stint as The Bachelorette in 2014.

Nick is shutting down these rumors, according to Us Weekly. The outlet shared news of the duo’s run together on their Instagram page, and Nick promptly squashed the dating suggestion in the comment section.

“Sorry for the buzz kill … not dating. Additionally, the only benefits that come from this friendship is conversation and running tips. Enjoy the day,” Nick wrote.

An insider also told Us Weekly that Andi and Nick are just friends, and they have been for a while now. A friendship for the couple seemed unlikely six years ago after the pair had a more than awkward interview on After the Final Rose at the conclusion of Andi’s season. Nick had confirmed to viewers that the pair had been intimate in the fantasy suite, instantly making him one of the biggest villains in the show’s history. Nick was then invited to be on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Bachelorette season, followed by a season of Bachelor in Paradise, as well as landing the role of the Bachelor himself in 2017.

Andi noted there was no ill will towards Nick in 2018 when catching up with Us Weekly.

“Yeah, we’ll like talk here and there, every once in a while,” she noted. “You know, like check in with each other. But that’s about it. No [hard feelings].”

According to the pop news outlet, Nick admitted on his podcast two days ago that he was dating someone, however.

“I recently had a conversation with someone that I’m dating and the question was, ‘What if we’re not compatible about this thing?’ I was like, ‘We’re not compatible about that thing but I don’t know what that means about everything else,'” Nick admitted on Viall Files.

Whoever Nick is dating does not appear to be Andi. The former Bachelorette shared a selfie from the beach yesterday where she was spotted with Nick, but he was absent from her photo.

Andi has recently relocated to California from New York this week and has friends on the West Coast to welcome her, whether they’re romantic or not. The former attorney did joke in March that she had been reaching out to a lot of her exes during quarantine, and it looks like Nick might have been one of them, but just for future exercise meet-ups.