Kanye West Reportedly Had ‘Many Conversations’ With Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner About Launching Beauty Brand

Kanye West reportedly turned to his famous family for help before deciding to go into the beauty business.

According to Hollywood Life, West is in the beginning stages of launching a beauty line under his company, Yeezy. On June 2, he allegedly filed to trademark Yeezy, which will cover beauty, skincare, and self-care essentials.

Although West’s new venture will put him against his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner family hasn’t had any issues sharing their knowledge of the beauty business with him. A source shared that West has asked multiple questions about the beauty industry with his family since deciding to start his own line. As many fans of the Kardashians will know, Kim launched KKW Cosmetics in 2018 and Kylie has been a massive influence in the beauty industry since launching her Kylie lip kits in 2015.

“As much as Kanye wants to do his own thing especially with his Yeezy brand, he has had many discussions mostly with Kim [Kardashian] on how to run an entire empire,” the source shared. “He has also had discussions with Kylie [Jenner] and [his mother-in-law] Kris and they are supporting him on all his ventures and will help him out if he requests it.”

In addition to reaching out to his family on products to sell and how to market his business, Kris is also reportedly putting West in front of the proper people to help him with his brand. While the family has been allegedly pointing West in the right direction, he reportedly won’t have any issues finding the right people to invest in his company once it’s ready.

During his career, West established himself in the fashion industry with his Yeezy collection. In 2009, West first partnered with Nike to create his first pair of “Air Yeezys.” Following the success of his shoe collaboration, West presented his first Yeezy season during New York Fashion Week in 2015.

West reportedly decided to go into the beauty industry after seeing how successful his fashion line had become. The surprising move is something he allegedly wanted to do in order to have his audience “keep guessing and always question him.” During the process, Kim has been the main force behind her husband and has reportedly acted as his hype man.

The recent news about Kim’s support comes weeks after she and West were allegedly facing a hiccup in their marriage. According to Page Six, the couple was having a difficult time being under the same roof during the quarantine. They reportedly had so many issues that they were spending their days at separate ends of the house in their months of self-isolation.