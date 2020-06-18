Kim Lee Shows Off Insane Body In Skimpy Swimsuit

Kim Lee showed off her major curves to her 504,000 Instagram fans on Thursday, June 18, with a hot new update. The DJ, who is also known as the “Asian Kim Kardashian,” posted a sweltering snapshot of herself in a skimpy swimsuit that put her body in full evidence.

For the picture, Lee — who is of French and Vietnamese descent, according to the website Famous Birthdays– was on a lounge chair in what appeared to be a backyard. She sat over her heels, spreading her knees wide to the sides for a rather sultry pose. She faced the camera, placing her hand on the back of the chair, and glanced at the viewer with her lips slightly parted. The picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag.

Lee sported an all-black one-piece bathing suit the contrasted with her pale skin. It had a large cutout in the front, which exposed her upper abs and generous amounts of her cleavage. The straps twisted right above her chest and went around her neck. The bottom half featured very high-cut sides that came up to her waist, showing off her hips and contrasting them with her slim waist.

Lee accessorized her look with a pair of large black shades that gave off a futuristic vibe. She wore her dark hair swept over to the right and styled down. She also appeared to be wearing cherry-colored lipstick or gloss.

Lee revealed in the caption that she is ready for the summer and thanked Santorinii Club for the swimwear. The photo garnered more than 5,600 likes and upwards of 140 comments within the first hour of going live, indicating it will continue to attract interactions in the coming hours. Her fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for Lee and to shower her with compliments.

“Yes sis so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“No wonder the temperatures are rising,” replied another fan.

“You are gorgeous. I know that I am not saying anything you haven’t heard before,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Good to see that in the future [fire] is still a thing,” added a fourth fan.

Lee recently stunned her fans once again with a photo of herself in a golden-brown dress for a glamorous look, as The Inquisitr has previously shared. One thin strap fell off a smooth shoulder and her short red fingernails rested comfortably on it. The garment, which featured decorations at each strap, plunged low at the front and showed off plenty of cleavage as she leaned slightly forward. The picture was a close up of Lee with her eyes closed.