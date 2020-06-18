Miranda Maday: Who Is Raven-Symone’s Wife?

Raven-Symone surprised her Instagram followers on Thursday when she announced that she had wed Miranda Maday, per Us Weekly. While the couple has kept a very low profile and little has been revealed about Maday in public, Symone could barely contain her joy as she paid tribute to her bride in the caption.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!!”

Symone’s full name is Raven-Symone Christina Pearman. Based on the photos that the couple shared from the event, it appeared that the wedding took place in a backyard ceremony. Symone followed up her post announcing her marriage with another of a house while thanking those who helped put the event together.

“Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

Symone took the celebration to her Instagram story, sharing well-wishes she had received from her friends, family, and followers. Some of her celeb well-wishers included her fellow Cheetah Girls star Kiely Williams, as well as Disney alums such as Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano and Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel.

Maday Has Kept Her Relationship With Symone Under Wraps

Maday also celebrated her marriage on her Instagram. She shared an image of herself and Symone locked in an embrace while marking 8 p.m. — most likely the time of their wedding — in her caption. In her Instagram story, Maday revealed some pictures from the event, which showed her and Symone posed with guests. All of the attendees photographed other than the couple appeared to be wearing masks, and the event appeared to be put together with the restrictions put in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Maday’s mentions were full of congratulation wishes from her followers. However, there wasn’t the same star power in the well-wishes that her famous girlfriend received. Maday is likely fine with that, as her social media presence is minimal and the couple had not even publicly revealed that they were dating before the shock wedding announcement. Including the post announcing she and Symone had wed, Maday has seven total posts on her Instagram account, with her first being in 2015. Prior to becoming Instagram official with Symone, Maday had not posted on her account since August 27, 2019. The post showed Maday sitting at a table surrounded by houseplants, with a caption that saw her joke about her preference for oxygen over carbon dioxide.

There was no prior mention of her relationship with Symone and the account was primarily for communicating with close friends and family, at least prior to the announcement. Her followers have begun to skyrocket and even her older pictures are receiving comments from the past few hours wishing her well as she stepped into the spotlight and became Mrs. Pearman-Maday.

Symone Has Long Championed LGBT Rights

While Symone has kept her relationship with Maday very quiet, the former child star has been upfront about her preferences for a long time. In the 2016 docuseries, It Got Better, Symone spoke about her struggle with being a star at such a young age and how it prevented her from coming to terms with her identity.

“I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter. It was only what was supposed to be sold as the Raven-Symone brand.”

Symone added that once she was finally able to come out, it changed her life completely for the better.

“I felt like I could go out and not have to put on 17 different hats to be myself.”

Symone had previously been in a relationship with the model and DJ AzMarie Livingston, revealing that they were an item in 2015 after dating for three years. However, the couple split that same year. Symone had not revealed any details about her dating life since, until today’s surprise announcement.