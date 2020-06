Raven Symone surprised her Instagram followers on Thursday when she announced that she had wed Miranda Maday, per Us Weekly. Symone could barely contain her joy as she paid tribute to her bride in her caption.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!!”