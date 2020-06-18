Chloe Saxon Shows Off Her Curvaceous Bod In A Nude Cupped Top & Skintight Pants

Chloe Saxon went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram update on Thursday afternoon. The curvaceous model flaunted her hourglass figure while posing seductively for the camera.

In the sexy shots, Chloe looked smoking hot as she rocked a cupped nude top. The skimpy shirt showed off her toned arms and boasted a scooped neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage.

The matching pants wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and clung to her curvy hips and round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with gold hoop earrings, a dainty chain around her neck, and nude heels.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on her knees with her backside facing the camera. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder with steamy expression on her face. The second and third shots featured her with one knee pulled in to her body and her hand on her neck. In the last pic, she had both of her hands placed behind her for balance as she leaned back and gave a seductive stare into the camera.

Chloe wore her dark hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head. She styled the long locks in flirty curls that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her face with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Chloe’s 755,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval of the post. The photos garnered more than 5,100 likes within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also left more than 115 messages in the comments section.

“I have too say, all four of your photos gorgeous. And your outfit, you’re rocking it. And you’re very sexy, and beautiful,” one follower declared.

“PERFECTION,” another gushed.

“WOOOOOOOOOW! Your nude outfit from @fashionova looks so gorgeous and you also look gorgeous and hot and sexy and also delicious,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful pictures my dear,” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently delighted her followers when she posed in a sparkling bikini. To date, that post has racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 300 comments.