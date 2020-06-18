Natalie Roush Shows Off Killer Figure In Tiny Black Bikini In Miami

Natalie Roush stunned many of her 923,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 17, when she took to the photo-sharing platform to post a couple of photos of herself clad in a skimpy bikini that bared her incredible body.

The two-picture slideshow captured the Instagram model lying on what appeared to be a white rooftop in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag. Roush was on her left side facing the city landscape, with her back turned to the camera. She rested her elbow on the surface, using her hand to support her head.

The first shot showed Roush’s face in profile, as she turned her head toward her right shoulder. She took her arm to her mouth while seemingly closing her eyes. The second shot was very similar, but it was taken from farther away and her head was forward, blocking her face from view.

Roush rocked an all-black two-piece bathing suit for a classic look. It included tiny thong bottoms that bared her toned booty. She wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, which exposed her derriere even more. Roush paired her thong with a matching top that had medium straps place over her shoulders. A similarly sized strap clasped in the back. The front was not visible.

Roush wore her brunette tresses pulled up in a high ponytail tied with a gray scrunchie.

Roush said in the caption that she was happy to be back in Miami, even if just for a couple of days. She also urged her followers to click on the link in her bio for exclusive content. In under a day, the post has garnered more than 48,000 likes and upwards of 515 comments. Her fans used the occasion to express their admiration for Roush, while reacting to her photo shoot.

“You look spectacular!!” one fan raved.

“These pictures are stunning,” replied another user.

“You are like one of the only people who try to reply to almost every single comment. Keep it up!” chimed in a third fan.

“Dead*ss was scared for you being close to that edge,” said a fourth fan.

Roush often posts pictures that push the limit of Instagram’s community guidelines. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another shot that showed her in a barely there black lingerie set as she posed outside. Her look featured a demi-cut bralette made of a completely sheer, black material with a lace overlay and a lace band across the bottom. It boasted a low-cut front that exposed her cleavage. Her matching V-shaped thong also had a lace front.