Dana Hamm Nearly Spills Out Of Revealing Lingerie: ‘Ready For Anything’

Dana Hamm heated up Instagram with a sexy snapshot that saw her looking ready for anything. At least, that is what she indicated in the caption while she posed in a revealing outfit. The buxom model got the attention of her fans by flaunting her figure in a set of off-white lingerie.

Dana’s post, which can be seen on her Instagram page, featured a single picture that was taken while she was outside. She stood on a covered patio while she faced the camera.

The model’s bra was made from smooth, satin-like fabric. It featured small cups with a wide opening that gave her followers a nice look at her voluptuous chest. In fact, it looked like she was about to spill out of the bra if she made a wrong move. The panties were a classic bikini style made from lace. The sides had tiny strings that sat high on her hips. Pulled down on her thighs was a pair of black sweatpants. Dana also sported a fleece animal-print jacket, which she wore open, exposing the front of her body.

Dana stood with one hip cocked to the side while she wore a sultry look on her face. The pose accentuated her curvy hips and shapely thighs. Her slim waistline was also on display.

Dana wore her hair parted off-center and slightly tousled. Her bright blue eyes were framed with smoky eyeshadow and thick eyelashes. She also sported blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink shade of lipstick.

In the post’s caption, Dana made a joke about her appearance.

Her fans seemed to approve of the flirty look, and several took to the comments section to rave over how much they enjoyed the snap.

“You are so beautiful that I can’t help falling in love with you,” quipped one admirer.

“You look beautiful with what you wear baby you are always beautiful,” a second user chimed in.

“That’s done it for me I’m outa [sic] breath just looking god bless you sweetheart,” joked a third follower.

“Always killing it Dana! Seriously so Gorgeous and so Hot!” a fourth comment read.

Dana heats up her Instagram on a regular basis, and while her content might not be for everyone, she seems to know just what her 1.7 million followers like to see. Not too long ago, she thrilled them with a video that saw her dancing in an insanely small bikini.