Texas Longhorns Football Program Sees 13 Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus

Thirteen University of Texas football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, Yardbarker reported. The Longhorns join football programs at Alabama, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and the University of Houston that have reported coronavirus outbreaks.

In a tweet, Austin Statesman college football reporter confirmed that 13 Longhorns have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive.

“Per Texas, 13 football players have tested positive for COVID or are presumed positive. All are in self-isolation. Ten more are also in self-quarantine and asymptomatic,” he tweeted.

The Longhorns’ football program joins multiple other major college football programs that are confirmed to be dealing with coronavirus among its student-athlete population. As Sportsnaut reported in the first week of June, almost 50 University of Alabama Crimson Tide football players tested positive for the coronavirus and were encouraged to go into quarantine.

Birmingham’s WIAT-TV sports reporter Simone Eli noted at the time that the infected men had been working out together, on their own, prior to testing positive.

“Should be noted this was not organized team activity, nor a voluntary workout — which begins next week. This was Alabama players gathering together in their free time, on their own,” Eli tweeted.

Elsewhere, “multiple” football players at Oklahoma State had tested positive, as had players at Marshall and Arkansas State. Iowa State and the University of Houston’s football programs have also reported outbreaks.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

That college football players are testing positive for the coronavirus appears to be casting doubt on the 2020 NCAA college football season.

Outside of college football, sports are inching back to life, with plans to carry out their seasons in “bubbles,” which is to say, with plans in place for players and support staff to stay isolated from the general public by staying in the same hotels, and playing all of their games without fans present, in limited geographical areas.

With college football, such “bubbles” are impossible to maintain. College players return home to their dormitories and classrooms after competitions, unlike professional players, who can stay in hotels.

As of this writing, the NCAA does not appear to be enacting any real plans for mitigating the spread of the coronavirus when the college football season begins this fall. Indeed, the sports authority is even looking at the possibility of allowing fans to be present at the games.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist who has become the public face of the U.S.’ battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, said this week that he isn’t convinced football will happen at all this fall.