Celeste Bright Lets It All Hang Out While Soaking Up The Sun In A Sparkly, Strapless Bikini

Celeste Bright thrilled her 667,000 Instagram followers with a hot new share on Wednesday night. The model let it all hang out while enjoying a day “laying out” in a tropical oasis by the pool.

Celeste looked smoking hot in the sizzling snap as she flaunted her incredible figure in a minuscule bikini, which a tag on the photo indicated was from Fashion Nova. The two-piece was made of a sparkly gray material that was sure to turn a few heads, however, it’s risque design was likely already enough to do the job.

The blond bombshell stunned in a strapless top that fell low down her chest and showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had a sexy cut out design in between its tiny panel cups, which covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous assets. The resulting display was an eyeful of cleavage that spilled out from nearly every angle of the swimwear, giving her look a seriously seductive vibe.

The matching bikini bottoms of Celeste’s look were arguably even more scandalous, however, her followers hardly seemed bothered by the racy showing of skin. The number boasted a daring Brazilian-cut design that showcased the model’s curvy hips and toned thighs. It had a thin string waistband that was tied high up on her midsection in dainty bows, accentuating her taut tummy and abs.

Celeste did not appear to have added any accessories to her barely-there look, ensuring that the focus remained on her phenomenal physique. Her platinum tresses were styled in a middle part that fell over her shoulders in messy waves that perfectly framed her face, which she appeared to have added a touch of makeup to in order to highlight her natural beauty. The application looked to include a light red lip gloss and blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara.

Many of Celeste’s fans seemed enamored by her fabulous bikini body. Over 29,000 of them expressed their love for the model by hitting the like button during the snap’s first 18 hours of going live. An additional 394 flooded the comments section with compliments.

“You really are perfection,” one person wrote.

“Sooooo beautiful Celeste! Love the bikini,” added another user.

“You are absolutely gorgeous, prettier every day. That’s fantastic,” a third follower remarked.

“That might be the best picture you’ve ever taken,” remarked a fourth fan.

Celeste has been keeping her Instagram followers entertained with a number of bikini looks lately. Last week, the model sent temperatures soaring on her page with another hot photo that captured her sporting a tiny pink two-piece for a dip in the ocean. That look proved to be popular as well, racking up over 23,000 likes and 260 comments to date.