Ex-‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder’s Fiancé Beau Clark Returns To Social Media After Her Firing

Beau Clark is back on social media one week after Stassi Schroeder was fired from 'Vanderpump Rules.'

In a post shared on June 17 to the 40-year-old’s Instagram Stories, Beau was seen making his triumphant return to social media when he shared a series of videos taken in what appeared to be very remote locations with his online fans and followers.

While Beau and Stassi were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on a couple of occasions after Bravo officially confirmed they would not be having her back to their series for its upcoming ninth season, which is expected to resume in the coming months, it appears that the couple, or at least Beau, has left the city in lieu of a more peaceful environment.

As his audience could see in his videos, Beau showcased himself driving down a wide-open road, seemingly with no destination, just one week after Bravo fired Stassi, along with her co-stars, including Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, due to allegations of potentially racist behavior. However, when it comes to his fiancee, who he was seen proposing to during a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8, she has not yet confirmed that she has left their home in Los Angeles.

With everything that is happening in Los Angeles in regard to Stassi and the firings of her co-stars, Beau may have been embarking on his trip in an effort to escape from their reality.

Although Beau never disclosed his location to his fans and followers on Instagram, it appeared as if Beau was driving through an area that was quite dry with desert-like conditions. Then, a few hours later, he was seen surrounded by beautiful green mountain ranges.

Beau’s road trip comes on the heels of Stassi’s recent pregnancy reveal, which came just days after the longtime Bravolebrity learned she had been axed by the network.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly magazine last week that Beau would not rejoin his Vanderpump Rules co-stars for production on Season 9 in the coming weeks because he is fully supporting her both publicly and privately as she copes with a number of job losses, including the cancelation of her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, and her bridal column for Glamour magazine.

As for Stassi, their source said she is “hoping to come out stronger and better as a result of this experience.”