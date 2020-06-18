Devin Brugman Lounges Poolside In Plunging Green One-Piece: ‘Daydreaming’

Devin Brugman took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share a dreamy new post on her feed. The model shared a series of photos in which she rocked a green plunging one-piece that showed off her stunning curves as she lounged by the pool.

The photos showed Devin laying on her back on a blue and white striped towel beside a large in-ground pool. Behind her, two white lounge chairs on wheels could be seen, as well as a spacious yard filled with shrubs and trees. The photos had a dark filter over them, though fans could still see that it was a bright and sunny day. Devin soaked up every last bit of sunlight in her swimwear as she “daydreamed” by the water.

Devin’s suit featured large, triangular cups over her breasts with a plunging neckline that allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. The sides of the suit also appeared to dip low, so Devin’s sideboob was on show as well.

The remaining fabric covered the entirety of the model’s flat tummy and clung to her rock-hard abs. Meanwhile, the lower half of Devin’s suit featured high cuts that exposed her long, lean legs and pert derriere.

Devin accessorized her outfit with a silver pendant necklace. She did not appear to be wearing any makeup, though the babe hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Devin wore her long, brunette hair styled down in messy waves.

All three photos appeared to be taken from across the pool. In the first shot, Devin crossed her ankles and pointed her toes in a way that elongated her pins. She rested one hand on her tummy and the other behind her head, looking away from the camera.

The second photo showed Devin with both arms stretched out behind her head, which further squeezed her cleavage out. Finally, the third image zoomed in on the model as she bent one knee and pointed her toes again. She also arched her back slightly to show off her figure and kept her arms above her head. Devin looked towards the camera this time, but kept her eyes closed.

The post garnered nearly 9,000 likes and just over 70 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Devin’s fans. Many of the babe’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“She’s perfect,” one fan said with a fire emoji.

“Sweet dreams from a beautiful lady,” another user added in response to Devin’s caption.

Devin may not always share her swimwear looks on Instagram, but they are always well-received. Last week, the stunner rocked a leopard-print one-piece, which her fans loved.