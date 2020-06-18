Bella Araujo Shows Off Cleavage And Killer Curves In Very Revealing Lavender Dress

Internet sensation Bella Araujo captured hearts on social media once more after she shared a series of sexy new snapshots of herself on Wednesday, June 17. She posted the new content for her 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it became a hit.

The 29-year-old — who is from Manaus, Brazil — photographed herself with her cellphone for the slideshow, which consisted of four snapshots. Bella looked to be inside a clothing shop, as racks of clothes filled the background behind her. She took center stage as she stood directly in front of the mirror and smiled in all of the images, exuding a happy vibe.

Her long blond hair, which featured highlights and dark roots, was styled in tight curls as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Bella also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup that elevated her look and emphasized her natural facial features. The application appeared to include a full coverage foundation, a peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, highlighter, a pink lipstick, bronzer, and mascara.

Still, it was the model’s killer curves that demanded the most attention in the series, as she flaunted them in a daring outfit.

Bella opted for a tight, figure-hugging dress that was designed with lavender sequins. The garment particularly displayed a great deal of cleavage as it featured an extreme plunge design in the front. The dress also showed off her curvaceous hips and her bodacious derriere as it came with slits over her thighs.

Bella finished off the look with a large gold bracelet on her left wrist and a gold watch on her right. According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Manaus.

In the caption, Bella asked her fans which photo they liked best, also stating that her dress was designed by Balada, an online clothing company.

The eye-catching update was met with approval from Bella’s fans, amassing more than 35,000 likes since going live on Wednesday night. An additional 822 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments.

“The most beautiful in the world,” one user wrote.

“Absolute perfection,” a second fan added.

“Stunning,” a third admirer asserted in Portuguese.

“Beautiful outfit,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Bella has been displaying her enviable figure in multiple sizzling snapshots on social media lately. On June 14, she stunned her fans after rocking a barely there bikini that concealed very little of her body, per The Inquisitr.