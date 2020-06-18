Colombian Fitness Model Alejandra Gil Dances In Bikini Bottoms In Racy New Video

Alejandra Gil teased her 2.3 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, June 17, with a racy new update of herself showing off her moves in a revealing outfit.

The short video captured the Colombian fitness model on a balcony during a bright, sunny day. The photographer was inside, filming Gil through a partially open door. The viewer could see the photographer holding the camera, as the whole scene was being shot by another person positioned behind him. A song was on in the background as Gil moved her hips from side to side while holding her arms up above her head. The photog could be heard exclaiming encouraging words. Toward the end of the clip, Gil turned around and the viewer could see her laughing.

She stunned in a pair of black bikini bottoms with a minuscule thong back that left little to the imagination. They had thin straps, which Gil wore pulled up high on her sides, baring her toned hips and further accentuating her booty. She teamed it with a dark gray top, which looked like a sports bra, with thick straps placed over her shoulders. It included a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage, which could only be seen at the end of the video.

Gil wore her dark brown hair styled down in perfectly straight strands that fell to her booty.

In the caption, Gil urged her followers to click on the link in her bio to access the full video on her personal subscription-only website. She added that the best photos will be posted on there. In under a day, the video has been viewed more than 127,000 times, garnering upwards of 23,700 likes and over 400 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to gush over her physique in a host of languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“You have a beautiful and sexy body like a Greek Goddess. Beautiful Princess,” one of her English-speaking fans wrote.

“Impossible not to watch this video several times,” replied another admirer.

“New site is dope lady,” a third fan chimed in.

“I have no words to the describe this woman’s body,” added a fourth user.

Gil is well-known among her fans for her sultry posts that showcase her signature booty. She recently took to her Instagram to post a couple of photos of herself in a Tomb Raider-inspired look, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She wore a pair of booty shorts that clung to her derriere and sat high, hugging her muscular midsection. She paired them with a crop top featuring short sleeves. It was made of a stretchy fabric.