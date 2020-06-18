Nick Cordero Is Awake, But Can’t Talk Or Move, & Has Lost 65 Pounds During His Coronavirus Battle

Singer and actor Nick Cordero is still fighting an intense battle against coronavirus. On Wednesday night, his wife Amanda Kloots detailed a lot of information via her Instagram stories about his current condition. Amanda has shared a lot of updates throughout this journey, but she answered dozens of questions from followers that revealed a lot of difficult details about Nick’s current condition.

Amanda said that she was waiting on a chance to FaceTime with Nick, so she would answer questions from people as she waited. She went on to answer dozens of questions for an hour or so, and she revealed a lot of information that the family’s supporters hadn’t necessarily been aware of until now.

Amanda explained that unfortunately, Nick is not able to talk at this point. He is awake, but he is incredibly weak. He can answer questions, but he does that by raising his eyes up for “yes,” and down for “no.”

Nick’s wife added that he really can’t even move because he is so weak. He can look up, down, left and right, but that’s about it at this point.

Since initially going into the ICU at the end of March, Nick has lost 65 pounds. Most of this is muscle, and he won’t be able to rebuild that in any significant way until he can move more. For now, he’s being given high-calorie, high-protein nutrition in hopes he can build some strength.

For the past couple of days, Nick’s blood pressure has dropped to concerning levels a number of times. Amanda said that this is a big worry for them right now and she’s repeatedly asked people to pray that his blood pressure stabilizes. His white blood cell count is in a good range right now, but the blood pressure fluctuations have doctors looking to see if there’s an infection somewhere that they’ve been unable to pinpoint.

When asked if there’s been any discussion of a discharge date, Amanda said that it could be months from now, even in a best-case scenario. Once Nick is able to leave Cedars-Sinai hospital, he will head to a rehabilitation facility.

Amanda explained that Nick will likely need to be in rehab for at least a year. She shared that a general rule of thumb is to expect a month in rehab for each week in the ICU. Nick has been in the ICU for 12 weeks now, and it doesn’t sound as if he will be able to leave anytime soon.

She also said that it is difficult to know what and how much Nick understands at this point. For example, she had told him about his leg being amputated. However, she’s not sure whether he really registered that. Despite that, Amanda said that he is awake and “in there,” even though he cannot talk in large part due to the ventilator.

Neither Amanda nor Nick’s primary doctor is giving up, but this is obviously a battle that is going to continue for quite some time. She has previously explained that it’s an ongoing roller coaster ride, but she is determined to see her husband recover and return home.