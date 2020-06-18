Raven-Symoné Announces That She’s Married & Shares A Sweet Wedding Photo

The 'That's So Raven' star married her girlfriend this week.

Raven-Symoné surprised her Instagram followers on Thursday by revealing that she’s now a married woman. The 34-year-old actress also shared a sweet wedding photo that showed her and her bride celebrating their love during their intimate ceremony.

Raven hadn’t shared anything on her Instagram account in over a month when she teased that she was about to share some big news with her fans. Her first post was a close-up shot of someone holding a wine glass full of a bubbly drink. The background was out-of-focus, but a laughing woman could be seen in the distance behind the glass. She appeared to have an apron on, and she was standing outdoors next to a serving table.

“So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” the That’s So Raven star captioned the photo.

In her follow-up post, Raven made the surprise announcement that she and girlfriend Miranda Maday had tied the knot. She also shared a photo of the happy couple celebrating their marriage. Raven was pictured rocking a jumpsuit covered with zipper pouches. The length of her knee-length braids had been dyed rainbow colors. It looked like Miranda was also wearing a jumpsuit, but hers was white. Her blond hair was styled in soft waves. She had her arms around Raven’s neck, and the two women were laughing.

The photo was taken in a backyard, where the newlyweds were surrounded by trees, bushes, and other greenery. In the caption of her post, Raven shared her love for her wife and remarked on how much Miranda understands her.

According to The Sun, Miranda currently works as the social media manager for a restaurant app called Off The Menu. She has also worked in the entertainment industry as an assistant on the sets of movies and TV series. So far, Raven hasn’t shared any details about how the couple met. She did, however, reveal that the couple’s wedding was a small affair.

Miranda also shared a Boomerang video filmed during the event on her Instagram page. It showed her and Raven kissing as they embraced.

Raven’s Instagram followers quickly flooded the comments section of her wedding announcement with thousands of well wishes for the happy couple.

“Congrats Raven!!! That’s amazing! I’m really happy for you!” wrote her Kim Possible costar Christy Carlson Romano.

“Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy, and laughter,” read a comment from her fellow former Cheetah Girls member Kiely Williams.

“Congratulations!! I remember hearing the plans for this gorgeous backyard ceremony,” remarked Raven’s Home director Danielle Fishel. “Wishing you both a lifetime of understanding, respect, love, and admiration.”

Raven rose to fame on The Cosby Show when she was just three years old before becoming a massively popular Disney Channel star. She currently appears on the That’s So Raven sequel series Raven’s Home.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress has said that she “hasn’t touched” any of the money that she made while working on The Cosby Show.