Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Plunging Wrap Dress

On Thursday, June 18, American cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photos showed the 31-year-old posing on a wooden staircase. She sizzled in a pastel floral pattern wrap dress that left little to the imagination. The plunging garment barely contained her ample cleavage, much to the delight of her audience. The dress’s thigh slit also put her curvaceous hips on full display. Erica finished off the sexy look with statement earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

The brunette bombshell wore her hair down in a slightly tousled style and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The cosmetic application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, black eyeliner, a few coats of mascara, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

In the first image, Erica sat on the stairs and leaned back, resting one of her arms on the step behind her. The cosplayer tilted her head and flashed her beautiful smile. She lay on her side in the following photo and placed her hand between her legs as she gave the photographer a sultry look. The final picture showed her posing with her shoulders back, while she turned her body slightly to face the camera.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to her amazing assets by quoting a line spoken by one of Jerry’s ex-girlfriends, portrayed by Teri Hatcher, in the episode “The Implant” from the fourth season of Seinfeld. Erica also expressed gratitude for Elite Online Magazine for assisting her with the photoshoot.

Fans seemed to have loved the post, as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes. Many of Erica’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding a rose emoji to the comment.

“You truly are spectacular, you always have been and always will be,” added a different devotee.

“All this and a Seinfeld reference as well! That is a pretty little wrap. Looking amazing, my friend,” another follower remarked.

“Funnily enough, ‘spectacular’ was the word that popped into my head before I even read the caption. Wow,” said a fourth Instagram user.

The tattooed model graciously responded to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that Erica has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.