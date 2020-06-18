Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Stuns Fans In Colorful Monokini

Qimmah Russo gave her 1.5 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, June 18, with her most recent post. The American fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media app to share a series of snapshots that saw her smoldering in a skimpy swimsuit.

Russo sizzled in a one-piece bathing suit with a print featuring streaks of purple, blue, orange and yellow against a black background dotted with white, producing a striking effect resembling a galaxy. The monokini had two pieces of fabric that covered just enough of her breasts to censor the shot, leaving her taut stomach fully exposed. They connected in the middle with a thin string that tied right in the middle of the chest. the fabric also attached to the U-shaped bottoms, which sat high on her sides and bared her strong hips.

The snapshots captured Russo striking different poses in front of a blank wall. She faced the camera in all of them, switching her weight between her legs to showcase different angles of her chiseled body. In the first, she looked at the camera straight-on with a bright smile on her face, while in others she diverted her gaze away from the onlooker.

Russo wore her hair parted on the right and slicked in the opposite direction. She pulled it all back into a low ponytail. She appeared to complete her look with long lashes, nude lipstick and bronzer.

Russo paired her photos with an inspirational caption about setting intentions that are pure as she urged her followers to celebrate self-love and self-confidence and to feel “amazing” in their own skin. She also announced that she has new programs coming soon.

The post has attracted more than 11,700 likes and over 230 comments in under an hour. Russo’s fans took to the comments section to share their admiration for her physique and dedication.

“I love your bathing suit sis [cat with heart eyes emoji] body,” one of her fans raved.

“Rise and shine Queen,” replied another user.

“Wow [two clapping hand emoji] compliments for your hard work,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Perfection! Everything starting with that smile!” added a fourth fan.

Russo has been stunning her fans with different swimsuit shots as of late. Just yesterday, The Inquisitr noted, she shared another photo of herself clad in a red hot one-piece reminiscent of those seen on the TV series Baywatch as she declared she was now on lifeguard duty. The top portion of the swimwear dipped low at the sides and the word “Private” was emblazoned across the front in white lettering. The photos showed Russo hanging out by the pool.