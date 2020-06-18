‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Temporarily Suspends Production & Don Diamont Dishes About First Day Back

After one day of filming, The Bold and the Beautiful has “paused” production. According to Variety, the soap opera needed to suspend production temporarily so that some necessary testing could be done. A spokesperson for the show’s producer, Bell-Phillip Television, explained they needed to “better accommodate the large volume of testing needed.”

As The Inquisitr reported, the B&B cast and crew were finally able to get back to work this week, but they have already hit a bump in the road. After returning to work on Wednesday, June 17, production was paused to facilitate testing. As the executive producer and head writer previously stated, the soap will ensure they comply with the guidelines set out by authorities. It seems as if they needed to make some adjustments to their shooting schedule in order to adhere to these regulations and keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed. Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the Bold and the Beautiful. B&B filmed with cast and crew today and it was a successful first day back at work,” the spokesperson stated.

The Bold and the Beautiful made history by being one of the first series to resume shooting. The show’s production schedule seems to indicate that new episodes could possibly start airing as soon as July.

Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer, confirmed the first day had been successful when he took to his Instagram page recently. He posted a photo of himself taking B&B’s very first shot on a balcony. The veteran actor talked about the soap resuming production and how proud he was of everyone involved with the show. He also shared tidbits about Wednesday’s shoot, revealing that Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who plays Steffy Forrester, had also been on set.

Diamont praised Bell for leading the team into “unchartered waters” and said that B&B was the first and only production in Hollywood to leap back into shooting. He shared he was honored to have been the first person in the first shot when they filmed on Wednesday.

The soap opera star stated he was also grateful to see his colleagues again. In the three-pic post, he shared two images of Wood. The protocol guidelines state that actors can stand eight feet apart during scenes together. When not shooting, they are expected to wear masks. In the snap, Wood and Diamont are the only people who are not wearing masks, which could indicate they were shooting a scene together.

For those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill currently finds himself in a sticky situation. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is not accepting him back with open arms after he kissed Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). He swore that he would do everything in his power to mend his family again.