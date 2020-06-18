‘RHOP’ Cast Announce The Show’s New Premiere Date: ‘This Summer Just Got Hotter’

Stars of The Real Housewives of Potomac took to social media on Thursday to announce the popular reality show’s premiere date. The official Bravo Instagram account shared that Season 5 will begin on August 2.

The news came via a video that featured cast members Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, and Candiace Dillard Bassett. New castmate Wendy Osefo was also showcased in the short clip. The Nigerian mother of three is a professor, political analyst, and entrepreneur. Per Bravo TV, Candiace described Wendy as “Black Girl Magic personified.” The new cast member teased in a Bravo Instagram story from March that the season “is going to be wild.”

Noticeably absent from the video was castmember Monique Samuels. The Inquisitr recently reported that the Not For Lazy Moms blogger came under fire last year for allegedly attacking co-star Candiace. The reality star was formally charged with assault in November. Bravo has not announced any cast changes. Fans were quick to notice the reality star’s absence in the comments.

“Where’s Monique?!?!?!” several commenters questioned.

Candiace started the video acknowledging that fans “having been waiting patiently” for the show to return. This August date is the second one for The Real Housewives of Potomac. The show was initially scheduled to air in May but was pushed back when Bravo rearranged the schedule due to the current pandemic. Stay-at-home orders forced production for several shows to shut down. Bravo teased a summer return on April 23, although the network did not provide specifics at the time.

Robyn teased that fans would be happy despite the delay and stated “this summer just got hotter,” thanks to the show. Gizelle Bryant used her signature phrase as the former minister’s wife announced that “word on the street” was that fans did “not have to wait much longer” for the show to return.

Ashley then told fans the show was “well worth the wait.” The yoga instructor filmed from her living room while baby Dean Michael walked in the background. The former OZ restaurant owner gave birth last year after having several miscarriages. The star’s struggles with conceiving were documented during Season 4.

Karen closed the video out from her dining room with a kiss as the perfume maven told fans, “see you there.” Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen described the new season on Watch What Happens Live back in February as a “great personal story and a lot of drama within the group that will surprise you.”