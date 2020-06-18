Jojo Babie Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skintight Dress While On The Beach

American internet sensation Jojo Babie sent fans into a frenzy once again on social media after she posted a sexy new snapshot of herself on Thursday. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 10.1 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands within minutes after going live.

The 31-year-old model, who is of Asian descent, was photographed while at the beach. Jojo took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera while sitting on her shins with her hands on her thighs. She further exuded a casual, yet sexy vibe as she propped her backside out, shared a pout, and stared directly into the camera lens.

Her long, highlighted blond hair looked to be parted in the middle and was styled in slight waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Jojo also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup for the snapshot — a move that glammed up her look a bit and elevated her natural facial features. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, bronzer, eye shadow, eyeliner, eyelash extensions, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was her curvaceous figure that demanded the most attention in the image, as she flaunted it with a stylish-yet-revealing outfit.

Jojo opted for a periwinkle-colored dress that did not leave much to the imagination. The garment featured a ribbed texture and was quite tight on the model, highlighting her voluptuous bust. Jojo also went braless underneath the dress, adding even more sexiness to the look.

Furthermore, the dress featured large cutouts on the sides — a design that displayed her curvaceous hips, bodacious derriere, and parts of her slim midriff.

She did not accessorize the look as it was eye-catching enough on its own.

She did not indicate where she was photographed, leaving her beachside location a mystery to fans.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she chose to engage with her fans, asking them to tell her something about themselves.

The sizzling update was met with a great deal of approval and support from Jojo’s fans, garnering more than 24,000 likes in just the first 50 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 1,170 followers also headed to the comments section to overload her with compliments on her beauty, body, and ensemble.

“You are delightful,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful doll,” a second fan added.

“Love you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So stunning,” a fourth individual asserted.

Jojo has taken to social media to share a number of sultry snapshots of herself, especially this past week. On June 15, she stunned fans with an image that showed her in tiny panties and a revealing sports bra, per The Inquisitr.