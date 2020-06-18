AEW News: Shawn Spears Reveals If Being Married To WWE’s Peyton Royce Has Affected Their Wrestling Careers

Shawn Spears used to compete in WWE as Tye Dillinger, and during his time in the company, he met and started dating Peyton Royce. The couple is now married, but since Spears moved to All Elite Wrestling in 2019, they compete for rival promotions. During the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Spears opened up about how this has affected their relationship.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Spears revealed that being on opposite sides of their wrestling divide hasn’t negatively impacted their marriage at all. According to the AEW star, they have a happy relationship that doesn’t center around professional wrestling.

“It makes an interesting dynamic, but at the same time, I hate to burst people’s bubbles, it is not awkward or odd or difficult that people would hope it would be. We still have a great deal of time together. It boils down to we both love professional wrestling. She loves what she does, and I love what I do. She bounces ideas off me. I bounce ideas off her. It is a part of our lives, but we are husband and wife first.”

Royce and Spears’ professional lives don’t appear to have been affected as a result of the inter-promotional romance either. However, Spears’ words suggest that some fans and pundits have speculated about their respective companies not approving these types of relationships.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Renee Young got reprimanded by WWE management after her husband, Jon Moxley, appeared on an episode of WWE Backstage, which she hosted from their house during lockdown. However, Young’s punishment has not interfered with her role with the company at the time of this writing.

NXT superstar Adam Cole is also in a relationship with AEW’s Britt Baker, which has led to some speculation that he might join the upstart promotion when his WWE contract expires. Cole has even been spotted at AEW backstage parties in recent months, but he’s still one of the black-and-gold brand’s most successful superstars. A recent report also claimed that he’s extended his WWE contract.

During the conversation on AEW Unrestricted, Spears opened up about his decision to join the company. According to Spears, he joined the company to enjoy the remaining years of his career as he has more years behind him than he does ahead of him.

He also stated that fans shouldn’t expect to see him in the main event any time soon as he didn’t join for those purposes. He also praised the company’s work schedule, saying that it’s allowed for him to heal some of his injuries.