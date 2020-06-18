Nadine Kerastas Gets Steamy In A See-Through Lace Lingerie Set: ‘Would You Marry Me?’

Nadine Kerastas took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share another racy look with her loyal fans. The model flashed her curves while asking her followers if they would marry her.

In the sexy snap, Nadine looked hotter than ever as she rocked a barely there white lace lingerie set. The garment boasted thin straps, as well as a low cut neckline that showcased her massive cleavage.

The set also featured sheer material that showed some skin while it clung tightly to her tiny waist. The matching panties wrapped around her curvy hips and flaunted her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger, a pair of earrings, bracelets on her wrist, and some white fishnet stockings.

Nadine posed with her hip pushed out and her back arched. She tugged at the straps of her lingerie with one hand as she held the other up to her neck and wore a sultry expression on her face.

Nadine wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with soft pink gloss on her full lips.

Nadine’s over 1.9 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 26,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 800 messages.

“You are amazing Dear,” one follower wrote.

“You look so stunning,” another stated.

“How can one be such a queen & a snack at the same time.

a third social media user gushed.

“If you were a menu in McDonald’s you’d be a Mcgorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online snaps. She’s often seen going scantily clad in racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tiny tops for her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nadine recently wowed her followers when she posed in a tiny bikini top and strappy black bottoms that showcased her bare booty. To date, that snap has raked in more than 19,000 likes and over 430 comments.