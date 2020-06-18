Demi Rose Flaunts World-Famous Derrière In Silver Bodysuit

Demi Rose Mawby is looking to get away from it all. In her latest Instagram share, the British model indicated that she was ready to escape planet Earth while posing in the desert wearing a sexy silver bodysuit that put her world-famous derrière on display.

Demi’s post consisted of two photos that captured her standing in what appeared to an arid landscape. The geotag on the update indicated that she was in Black Rock City. From the looks of it, the snap was from one of her previous visits to the Burning Man festival in Nevada. Demi did not indicate when the photo was taken.

Demi’s getup was out of this world. The pictures captured her from behind and from a side angle, so it was impossible to see the entirety of the front. One thing was clear: she rocked the silver bodysuit, which flashed plenty of skin.

The backless number had a cheeky bottom that accentuated her booty. It included headgear that looked almost like a helmet, which wrapped around her neck. Demi also sported a pair of silver sleeves on her forearms and a pair of thigh-high stockings. She completed her look with a pair of gray chunky boots.

The first picture captured Demi from behind at a slight side angle. She turned to face the camera while looking at the ground.

Demi showed off her rear end in the second snapshot, which captured her squatting with her back toward the camera. The pose showed off her bare cheeks as well as her thin waist. She held her hands on her head and flaunted her shapely back.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 100,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Demi expressed her desire to get away. She asked her followers who wanted to join her.

Unsurprisingly, many admirers told the model they would gladly go with her anywhere.

“I’d follow you anywhere!” joked one Instagram user.

“I’m ready to go with you everywhere,” a second follower quipped.

Others raved over how sexy she looked.

“You are the most beautiful rose in the whole world,” a third comment read.

“Your [sic] beautiful no matter what you’re doing or wearing,” wrote a fourth fan.

Demi certainly knows how to rock just about any outfit. From slinky dresses to sexy shorts, she seems to enjoy flaunting her curves in all kinds of apparel. Not too long ago, she wore a red bikini while posing on a balcony.