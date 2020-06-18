NBA Rumors: Cavaliers ‘See Plenty Of Value’ In Keeping Kevin Love In 2020 Offseason

When LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 NBA free agency, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to make Kevin Love the new face of the franchise and the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they were planning to build. Unfortunately, in his first two years as their main man, Love has failed to live up to expectations from the massive contract extension he signed with the Cavaliers and mostly spent the past two seasons dealing with injuries. With the Cavaliers once again heading into the lottery, it’s no longer surprising that Love’s name is once again surfacing in various trade speculations.

However, despite failing to bring back the player that once led the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seems like the Cavaliers still haven’t fully given up on Love and may still consider making him part of their roster in the 2020-21 NBA season. According to Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Cavaliers still “see plenty of value” in keeping Love in the 2020 NBA offseason.

“Despite Love’s individual numbers declining again and moments of childish behavior, he’s still their best — and most impactful — player. Love finished with the top VORP (Value Over Replacement Player) on the roster. His Win Share number trailed only Nance. With Love on the floor, the Cavs were about three points better per 100 possessions on the offensive end. Those are the kinds of numbers the Cavs continue to focus on. They see plenty of value in keeping Love, whose bloated contract, injury history and age play into being the centerpiece of trade chatter.”

Fedor revealed that the Cavaliers would only be open to trading Love if they get what they deem a “fair offer,” which is a trade package that includes young players and future draft picks. Several NBA teams would definitely be interested in adding Love to their roster this fall. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Love would be an incredible addition to an NBA team that has one or two ball-dominant superstars on their roster. However, as much as they want to get Love’s service, some NBA officials reportedly believe that the Cavaliers’ asking price for the All-Star power forward is “unrealistic.”

If no NBA team would make an offer close to their asking price, it would really make a lot of sense for the Cavaliers to keep Love this fall. If Love manages to regain his old self and prevent any major injury, his trade value would likely increase before the 2021 February NBA trade deadline. Also, while he’s still in Cleveland, Love could help the Cavaliers in the development of their young players where he could teach them a thing or two about how to survive in the league.