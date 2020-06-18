Mindy Kaling Wows In A Rainbow Mini Dress As She Celebrates Pride Month

Mindy shared two of her favorite LGBTQ+ organizations for her fans to support.

Mindy Kaling found a fun and colorful way to celebrate Pride Month at home. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off a mini dress that was the perfect attire to mark the occasion.

The Mindy Project star was pictured outside standing on the corner of her well-manicured lawn. The area she chose to pose in provided a vibrant green backdrop of bushes and trees. Mindy wore an eye-catching rainbow mini dress with wide stripes of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple. The festive garment was form-fitting and shiny. It had a high neckline a bottom hem that hit high up on the thigh.

The right arm of the dress was sleeveless, while the left arm featured a long sleeve with a cape-like detail. A piece of fabric was attached to the sleeve and the side of the dress, and it was decorated with rows of rainbow stripes that matched up with those on the bodice and skirt. Mindy was holding her left arm straight out to the side and flashing a peace sign. Her pose revealed that the garment was designed to look like a Pride flag when the arm was extended in this manner.

Mindy teamed her mini dress with a pair of bright yellow high heels with pointed toes. Her flashy footwear matched one of the middle stripes of the flag.

Mindy wore her shoulder-length, dark hair down with a deep side part. It looked like she had on little or no makeup, but her skin was flawless, glowing, and even. She flashed a warm, close-lipped smile at the camera as her photo was snapped.

In the caption of her post, Mindy expressed her fondness for the flag dress by joking about how she was happy that Pride Month gave her an excuse to wear it. She also encouraged her followers to support two of her favorite LGBTQ+ organizations, The Trevor Project and GLSEN.

The bright and cheerful look was also a massive hit with Mindy’s Instagram followers. Since she initially uploaded her photo to her account, it has racked up over 530,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

“Combining my interests: gay rights and capes you can sweep in front of your face like Dracula,” read one response to her post.

“How do you pull off cute and cool at the same time all the while promoting PRIDE which is awesome??” wrote Mindy’s artist friend, Julia S. Powell.

“That is the most amazing dress!!!” a third admirer remarked.

While Mindy rocked a rainbow to celebrate Pride Month, she’s likely been thinking of pink outfits a lot these days. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Office star is penning the screenplay for Legally Blonde 3, which will see actress Reese Witherspoon reprise her role as pink-loving lawyer Elle Woods.