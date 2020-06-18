Cindy Prado Smolders In Curve-Hugging Dress & Strappy Heels

Cindy Prado showed off her gorgeous curves in a formfitting dress on Instagram and sent her fans into a frenzy. The multi-photo update captured Cindy posed from all angles, and it was added to her feed just a few minutes ago.

The first photo in the set showed Cindy posing against a railing indoors. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Captiva Island, Florida — where many of her recent photos have been snapped. The space was decorated with a large, arched window that was framed in dark wood. The windows exposed several green palm trees that were illuminated by the sun. A brass chandelier hung from the ceiling, and Cindy posed up against a wood railing that matched the color of the window frame.

She rested her backside against the rail and placed her hands on top. Cindy bent one knee, placing her foot near her ankle. The other foot was planted on the ground. Cindy tilted her head back slightly and stared seductively into the camera while flaunting her killer figure in a tight dress that did her nothing but favors.

The garment from Runway the Label boasted a light pink hue that popped perfectly against her bronze skin. The top had a straight neckline and thin straps that showed off her toned arms. The fabric was snug on Cindy’s body and accentuated her slim waist and midsection. The material was a knit fabric and featured small circular cutouts and diamond designs. The bottom of the dress hit a few inches above Cindy’s knee and showcased her fit thighs.

Cindy elongated her legs with a pair of strappy white heels that tied up to her ankles. The trendy shoes had a clear panel in the front that was nearly invisible against her skin. The model held a woven purse in her hand and completed her look with layered necklaces and a pair of earrings. She styled her blond tresses in loose waves and added a beautiful application of makeup.

The next few images in the set showed Cindy posing at different angles. Within a few minutes, the post had already attracted over 7,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Many Instagrammers complimented Cindy’s figure, while countless others shared their thoughts on the dress.

“Well, just super, I can’t even find the words,” one follower gushed.

“Beyond Gorgeous and Stunning Beauty!!!” another social media user exclaimed.

“What a dream. You look amazing Cindy,” a third fan wrote with several flame emoji.