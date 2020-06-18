Dasha Mart Rocks Tiny, Black Bikini, Poses With Her Dog On Balcony

Dasha Mart turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Thursday morning. The Russian bombshell shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a skimpy black bikini and an orange extreme crop top as she posed on her balcony with her dog. Dasha’s look left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Dasha standing in front of glass balcony doors at her home in Miami, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. In one photo, the model leaned against the balcony’s railing, which overlooked several clusters of palm trees and large buildings across the way. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays washed over Dasha and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her swimwear.

Dasha’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with minuscule cups that barely contained her ample cleavage. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on show. Dasha wore a long-sleeved, tight-fitting top over the bikini, but it cut off above her chest.

Dasha’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on Dasha’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Of course, her long, lean legs and pert derriere were on show.

Dasha accessorized her outfit with just a silver belly button stud. She also sported a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink lipstick. Dasha wore her long, blond hair down in sleek strands.

In the first image, Dasha pushed one hip out to the side in a way that flaunted her curves. She rested her dog on her hip and smiled at the camera. In the second shot, the babe turned to the side to show off her bodacious backside.

The third photo showed Dasha without her pup as she stretched her arms out on the balcony, causing her cleavage to fall out of the top. She kept one hip out and crossed her famously long pins.

Dasha’s post garnered nearly 3,000 likes and just over 100 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“This is really cool,” one fan said with a flame emoji.

“There are no words for your beauty,” another user added.

Dasha’s fans know that she can pull off any look. The model shared another post this week in which she went for a causal look with tiny Daisy Dukes and a tight crop top.