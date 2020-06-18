Katelyn Runck Flaunts Killer Curves And Cleavage In Tiny Workout Ensemble

American fitness model Katelyn Runck sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted some eye-catching new content on Thursday, June 18. The bombshell took to Instagram to share the update with her 2.1 million followers.

The North Dakota-born internet sensation was seemingly photographed outdoors for the two-photo slideshow. Katelyn took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, exuding a sultry vibe.

In the first image, she shared a sexy pose with the audience as she lowered her top with one hand and tugged on her hair with the other. Meanwhile, in the second snapshot, she was pulling on an athletic elastic band.

Her long brunette hair was pulled back into a high-ponytail and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back in slight waves.

Katelyn also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup in the images, a move that emphasized her chiseled features. The application seemingly included foundation, a nude lipstick, bronzer, highlighter, and a bit of blush.

Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them in an athetlic-but-revealing ensemble.

The model rocked a burgundy-colored top which featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her busty assets. It also featured a plunging neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage. Also on display were Katelyn’s rock-hard abs, as the top was cropped, reaching just below her chest.

She teamed the tiny top with a pair of gray booty shorts that also provided just minimal coverage, showing off her curvaceous hips, pert derriere, and toned legs.

She finished the look off with a pair of oversized black sunglasses, adding an air of mystery to the outfit.

Katelyn revealed via her geotag that she was photographed in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, she offered some advice to her fans telling them to kill their “distractions.” She also revealed that she was snapped by photographer Lee LHGFX.

The series was met with enthusiasm and approval from thousands of her fans, accumulating more than 6,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after going live. An additional 400 followers also quickly headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments.

“Gorgeous goddess,” one social media user commented.

“So beautiful and fitness is always on point,” added a second person.

“You are in perfect shape,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Beauty queen,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Katelyn has taken to social media to share a number of sizzling snapshots of herself, especially as of late. Just yesterday, on June 17, she left fans breathless after she rocked a sun dress that showed off her voluptuous assets, per The Inquisitr.