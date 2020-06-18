Charly Jordan Shows Off Yoga Moves & Figure In Burnt Orange Bra & Spandex

Charly Jordan has been having the time of her life on vacation. Luckily for her followers, she’s been sharing a ton of images with her fans on Instagram. Yesterday, the bombshell dropped a series of photos that showed her in the same sexy activewear set.

The post was comprised of four new shots that captured Charly in different poses. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Isla Mujeres. The first snap caught Charly perched up on a set of wooden beams that emerged from the ocean. Behind her lay a gorgeous body of water and a sky with different hues of orange and purple. Charly draped her feet off of the structure as she ran her hands through her long tresses.

She was stunning in a burnt orange set from Alo Yoga. The model’s bra had a deep v-neckline that left her collar bare with thick straps that allowed her to flaunt her slender arms. The garment had fabric that scrunched up in the middle, hitting just below her ribs while offering a tease of her trim abs.

The bottoms had a high and thick waistband that showed off her tiny frame. Its high cut also allowed for Charly’s to display her trim stems. The bottom of the piece had the brand’s logo on it, and Charly opted to go barefoot for the photo op.

She styled her blond locks with beachy waves that spilled down her back. She also sported a gorgeous application of glam that appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and blush. Charly added a pair of small earrings that served as the perfect amount of bling for the oceanside shoot.

The next shot captured her on the same wooden beams while the third photo offered a different view. Charly crouched down and placed one of her hands on a wood plank. She put the opposite side over her knee and looked down while her curly mane tumbled toward the ground. In the last shot, Charly showed off her balance and did a headstand with her feet in the air.

In the caption, the model shared with her fans that she had the best boat day and enjoyed a jet ski ride. The post has earned Charly a ton of attention from her in under 24 hours. So far, the image received 206,000 likes and 644 comments.

“Wow you look gorgeous as always,” one fan raved.

“You’re so stunning ilysm,” another social media user added with a series of pink hearts.

“You look prettier than a picture” a third fan pointed out.