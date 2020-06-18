Ana Cheri Shows Off Major Cleavage As She Goes Braless Underneath Plunging Top

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she shared a sexy new snapshot of herself on Wednesday, June 17. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 12.6 million followers, and it quickly became a smash.

The 33-year-old was photographed indoors, seemingly inside of her living room. She took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera. Ana further exuded a sultry vibe as she flashed a pout, stared directly at the lens, and propped her hips out.

Ana’s medium-length brunette hair, which featured some blond highlights, was styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

She also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup in the image — a move that elevated her natural facial features and added a bit of glamour to her look. The application appeared to include foundation, blush, eyeshadow, a nude lipstick, eyeliner, mascara, and sculpted eyebrows.

Still, it was the model’s famous killer curves that stole the show in the snapshot, as she flaunted them with a revealing ensemble.

Ana opted for a beige-colored top that did not leave much to the imagination as she went braless underneath. The garment, which tied in the front, tightly hugged her busty assets while its plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of the model’s cleavage. Also on display was her midriff, as the top was a bit cropped.

Ana paired the garment with a matching thong that also provided just minimal coverage as it flaunted her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. The bottoms further featured a high-waisted design that drew eyes toward her core.

Ana finished the look off with a minimalist style necklace.

She did not provide a geotag for the post.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, Ana joked with her fans, stating that she has gotten “used to not having to wear pants.” She also revealed her outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The snapshot was met with a great deal of support from Ana’s followers, garnering more than 194,000 likes since going live late Wednesday night. Additionally, more than 1,600 fans also took to the comments section to compliment her on her beauty, body, and outfit.

“You look so beautiful,” one user commented.

“Gorgeous, my heart,” a second fan added, in Spanish.

“Stunning,” chimed in a third follower.

“Body goals,” a fourth admirer asserted.

Ana has displayed her enviable figure in a number of smoking-hot images on Instagram recently. Just yesterday, on June 17, she shared some new content that featured her in a tiny bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post has amassed more than 232,000 likes since going live.