Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter, Calls For Justice For Breonna Taylor

Lawrence has long refused to join social media in spite of her stardom.

Jennifer Lawrence has finally made a Twitter account. The actress, who for years declined to make social media accounts, can now be found on the social media site at @JLawrence_RepUs. The account was created in partnership with Represent.Us, an organization fighting to end corruption in politics.

In one of her first posts, Lawrence shared a statement calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. Taylor was shot to death by police in her apartment in Louisville in March. Lawrence is also a Louisville native and wrote that her connection to the city was part of the reason she refused to be silent.

“I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable. Mr. Cameron, the longer you wait to bring criminal charges against officers Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, the more trust erodes,” she wrote in the statement.

She urged the department to commit to transparency in the investigation and said that the erasure of black women in America must end. She then concluded her post with the hashtag “#SayHerName.”

Before calling for justice for Taylor, Lawrence also shared a post featuring actor Omar Epps that discussed how corruption has broken the criminal justice system. The video also offers steps that users can take to fix the system.

Lawrence is one of many celebrities who have weighed in calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. The post has been liked more than 2,000 times, in spite of the fact that her account is still under 7,000 total followers.

Lawrence has been working with Represent.Us for over a year now. The organization fights to get money out of politics, and Lawrence has starred in video explainers produced by the organization and delivered lectures explaining how corruption has broken America’s political systems.

The Hunger Games actress has also been vocal in the past about her lack of interest in social media. In spite of her A-list celebrity status, she’s long balked at the notion that she should make herself more available online.

In 2018, though, the actress admitted to having a “Finsta” account that allowed her to look at Instagram without posting herself. In an interview with InStyle, she described herself as a “voyeur.” She then explained that she doesn’t post publicly because of the backlash she might receive.

“There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything,” the actress said at the time.