Tahlia Hall Bares Derriere In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Tahlia Hall tantalized her 525,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 17, with a sultry snapshot of herself showcasing her killer figure. The new upload featured the Australian model wearing a thong bikini that displayed her bodacious curves.

In the new post, Tahlia was photographed at an unknown location. For her pose, she angled her toned backside to the camera, making her pert posterior the main focus of the shot. She looked over her shoulder, gazing into the lens with a seductive expression on her face. The dark background showed a glimpse of what looked like a living room.

In the pic, the babe wore a skimpy zebra-print two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted thin straps that clung to her neck with another pair of straps tied around her back. From the view, the cups seemed padded and had a snug fit. It appeared to have a plunging neckline, though not shown in the snapshot.

She sported a minuscule thong that showcased her round booty. Some of her fans even raved about her assets in the comments. The swimwear featured high leg cuts that emphasized her curvy hips.

Tahlia wore her long platinum blond locks loose, letting them fall over her back. As for her makeup application, she appeared to have sported a thick foundation, well-defined brows, warm-toned eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, and eyeliner. She also seemed to have applied bronzer, glowing highlighter, and matte lipstick. To let viewers focus solely on her new bathing suit, she opted to ditch the jewelry.

Tahlia didn’t add words in her caption, but simply revealed her bikini sponsor, Kristen Lonie Swimwear, by tagging the brand in the post. She also added a zebra emoji. She also gave credit to her amazing photographer, Muscat Media Creative, in the photo.

A lot of her eager admirers adored the new update. In less than a day of being published on the popular photo-sharing app, the image gained more than 22,000 likes and 360-plus comments. Hundreds of followers and some fellow models took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them went crazy over her insanely fit body, while countless others weren’t that confident with words. Instead, they expressed their thoughts through the use of emoji.

“You are getting hotter each day,” an admirer commented.

“Thank you for blessing my timeline. You are so gorgeous and so hot!!!” gushed another fan.

“You’re getting more beautiful in every picture. I love this one,” added a third social media user.

“You look breathtaking! I hope I can meet you one day,” wrote a fourth Instagrammer.