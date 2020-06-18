‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React As Fired Kristen Doute Breaks Social Media Silence To Ask For Prayers

The fired Bravo star posted to Twitter for the first time since she was fired by the network.

Vanderpump Rules fans reacted as Kristen Doute broke her social media silence to ask for prayers for pal Brittany Cartwright’s mom.

More than a week after she was fired from the long-running Bravo reality show due to her past racially insensitive actions, Kristen, 37, took to Twitter to ask fans to offer thoughts and prayers or whatever else they “believe in” for Brittany’s mom, Sherri Cartwright, as she fights a serious medical battle in the ICU of a Kentucky hospital following complications from surgery.

The tweet, which can be seen below, is the first time Kristen has posted to social media since posting an apologetic statement regarding her past treatment of Faith Stowers, a black former castmate on Vanderpump Rules.

Please, everyone, keep @BNCartwright momma @SherriCartwrig3 in your prayers, thoughts, spiritual/higher power thoughts… whatever it is you believe in. Thank you. ❤️???????? — kristen doute ???????????? (@kristendoute) June 17, 2020

In comments to Kristen’s post, some accused her of “deflecting” her own situation by posting about Brittany’s mom.

“This was a great first tweet back. Well played. Indeed,” one commenter wrote.

“Did you ask people to keep [Faith Stowers] in their prayers when you destroyed her life?” another asked.

But others gave the former Bravo star their support and offered her prayers as well.

“Everyone who supports Kristen should go out and buy her book since her publisher isn’t promoting it anymore,” one fan wrote of the fired reality star’s recently published dating book, He’s Making You Crazy.

“Love you Kristen and still praying for nothing but success for you!” another fan wrote. “I’m still buying your book! I do not believe that you are racist and I truly hope you are remorseful for how you treated Faith.”

There has not been an update on Brittany’s mom’s medical condition. Earlier this week, a rep for her husband Jax Taylor told E! News that the couple has been focused on “the critical state of Brittany’s mother in the ICU” and not on the drama surrounding their employment on Vanderpump Rules or Jax’s Just Add X business partnership with Lance Bass. Brittany’s most recent Instagram story shows that she is currently in her Kentucky hometown.

Meanwhile, Kristen and fellow fired Vanderpump Rules veteran Stassi Schroeder recently hired crisis PR in the aftermath of the cast shakeup. Last week, the former Vanderpump Rules stars’ joint rep, Steve Honig, told The Inquisitr that Kristen and Stassi have acknowledged their wrongdoings, have apologized, and have been punished and now want to “move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere.”