Kelly Clarkson Reportedly ‘Wants To Remain Close’ With Her Stepchildren Amid Divorce

Kelly has 'a special relationship' with her stepkids, according to a source.

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly putting her children first amid her split from husband Brandon Blackstock. According to a new report, Kelly has allegedly been thinking a lot about her kids since she filed for divorce from the music manager earlier this month and is determined to do all she can for her own two children with Brandon as well as his two kids from a previous marriage.

According to an insider who spoke to People this week, The Voice coach has always considered Brandon’s son and daughter to be like her own children and would still like to have a relationship with them despite her split from their dad.

Brandon is dad to 18-year-old Savannah and 13-year-old Seth with his former wife Melissa Ashworth. He and Kelly also share two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington.

“[Kelly has] always thought of Seth and Savannah as her own too, and she has a special relationship with both of them,” People‘s source said, adding that she allegedly “wants to remain close with her step-kids” even after her and Brandon’s split.

The insider also opened up about how the “I Dare You” singer is dedicated to ensuring all of her kids grow up in as loving environment as possible after she herself was raised as a child of divorce. Kelly’s father left her mother and siblings when she was only 6-years-old, and she’s been very vocal over the years about not having a relationship with him.

“[Kelly] had to work through a lot of hurt from her childhood,” the source claimed. They noted that her “priority” going forward “is making sure her children grow up in a stable, loving environment.”

Kelly has been very vocal about her love for her stepchildren in the past. She even shared as recently as last month how she considers them to be her own even though she didn’t give birth to them.

The star became visibly emotional when she chatted with Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett when they opened up about their adoption story on Kelly’s eponymous talk show.

“It’s so beautiful because I know that feeling. As a mama, you touch them and you hug them. It doesn’t matter if it’s yours or not. We’re a blended family. You’re like, this is my purpose. It’s such a powerful thing,” she said.

As for how the original American Idol winner has been doing since she filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, People added that she’s allegedly “staying busy while navigating the big changes in her life.”

Both Kelly and Brandon have so far stayed quiet about their split and have yet to speak out publicly regarding their divorce, though the star was spotted without her wedding ring on the Monday, June 15, episode of her talk show.