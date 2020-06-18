Hilde Osland Shows Off Toned Backside In Cut-Out Sports Bra & Tight Leggings

Hilde Osland showed fans that her hard work in fitness has paid off in a new post on Instagram on Thursday morning. In a series of photos and a video on her feed, the model flaunted her toned backside as she rocked a gray cut-out sports bra and skintight leggings that hugged her curves.

One photo showed Hilde standing in front of two floor-to-ceiling windows that overlooked a neighborhood of homes. In the distance, the ocean could be seen. It appeared to be a fairly cloudy day, but natural light still shone into the room and washed over Hilde’s tan skin. The model also included a video that showed her standing in front of a wall-mounted mirror and another shot of her posing against a white wall.

Hilde’s look included a racerback sports bra with a cut-out at the center and an extra band that ran around her bust and showcased her lean back. The front of the bra had a low-cut neckline that did little to contain Hilde’s chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out.

Hilde’s flat, toned tummy was exposes between the top and a pair of curve-hugging, matching yoga leggings. The waistband of the leggings came up high enough to still show off her abs, but simultaneously emphasize her hourglass figure. The tight fabric clung to her pert derriere and toned legs.

Hilde finished off her outfit with a silver necklace, a pair of silver hoop earrings and a pink ribbon in her blond locks, which were tied up in a messy ponytail. She also wore a subtle makeup look, including what looked to be blush, highlighter, dark eyeliner, and orange lipstick.

In the first photo, Hilde faced the windows and wrapped her arms in front of her body to flex her back muscles. In the video, Hilde tugged at her leggings as she stood in front of the mirror and played with her hair. She turned to the side to show off her curvy booty.

Finally, the final photo showed Hilde now facing the camera. She pushed one hip out to the side in a way that flaunted her figure and ran a hand through her hair as she smiled at the camera.

The post garnered more than 52,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Stunning as always,” one fan said.

“Wow you look amazingly beautiful,” another user added.

