NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis’ 2020 Free Agency Decision Would Affect ‘Entire NBA Landscape,’ Per ‘ESPN’ Insider

When the New Orleans Pelicans made him available on the trade market last summer, All-Star center Anthony Davis informed everyone in the league that he’s planning to test the free agency market in the summer of 2020. The Los Angeles Lakers may be among Davis’ preferred landing spot, but since they acquired him in the blockbuster deal with the Pelicans, he hasn’t given them any assurance that he would re-sign in the 2020 NBA free agency.

Most NBA fans are definitely eager to know what Davis is planning to do after the 2019-20 NBA season. Though multiple signs are pointing out that he would be inking a new deal with the Lakers this fall, there are still plenty of things that could happen before he officially becomes an unrestricted free agent. For a player of Davis’ caliber, Andre Snellings of ESPN believes that the All-Star center’s decision in the 2020 NBA free agency would affect the “entire NBA landscape.”

“Anthony Davis, because his decision affects the entire NBA landscape,” Snelling said when asked who is the player that he’ll be watching most closely in the 2020 NBA free agency. “If he stays a Laker as expected, then they are championship favorites for as long as LeBron remains near his prime. If Davis departs, he leaves the Lakers with a huge void and presumably makes his new team a contender. If the Lakers run into a red-hot team that takes advantage of the neutral site and knocks them out early, then Davis’ decision could become more interesting.”

If the Lakers succeed to convince Davis to sign a long-term deal, they would be keeping their status as a legitimate title contender in the deep Western Conference. As Snellings noted, as long as the Lakers have Davis and a near-prime LeBron James, the Lakers would remain as one of the top favorites to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title.

Meanwhile, if Davis chooses to play somewhere else in the 2020 NBA free agency, the Lakers would undeniably be in a huge dilemma. With Davis gone, it remains a big question mark if James would still be interested in staying in Los Angeles. Even if the Lakers want to give James his new star running mate, they have already used most of their valuable trade assets to acquire Davis from the Pelicans last summer.

Failing to bring Davis back in the 2020 NBA free agency may open up a huge chunk of the Lakers’ salary cap space, but none of the other incoming free agents could match the All-Star center’s production on both ends of the floor. The departure of Davis from Los Angeles would immediately take away the Lakers’ status as a legitimate title contender and could potentially give birth to a new powerhouse team in the league.