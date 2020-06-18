‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Angelina Snaps After Wedding Speech Gone Wrong

The Season 3 ender will air tonight.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air its final episode of Season 3 with an explosive twist that may change the dynamic of the series moving forward. After a season of conflict and renewal of the core relationships between the castmates, Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira will see all strides made between the pals disintegrate after a wedding speech delivered by Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi caused chaos.

In a spoiler posted to the show’s official Instagram page, Angelina’s wedding reception will reportedly erupt into mayhem at the close of the women’s speech. Their words were meant to play upon Angelina’s raunchy sense of humor, but instead were taken in a different way by both the bride and her wedding guests.

Deena declared in a clip of tonight’s episode that she will never film with Angelina again after she stated she believed Angelina was happy her entire crowd booed the women during their speech. Jenni was also mortified by the way their words, which were not meant to be vicious, were received by the crowd.

Angelina will reportedly snap during the episode. She was seen and heard in the clip below, addressing MTV’s production crew members.

“That was so f*cked up. Take your camera crew out of my f*cking face. Get out of my face. Turn around and just go.”

During tonight’s episode, the men of the series — including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino — will try and make things right with a surprise dance for the bride and her new husband. The four will jump out of an oversized box and perform a choreographed routine similar to the one they did at Mike’s wedding one year earlier. It was still unclear if their routine brought joy back to the reception.

The show did not reveal the ending of the episode and if things between the women would be ironed out as the cameras rolled.

After the November 2019 nuptials, Nicole declared that she would no longer film new episodes of the MTV series moving forward. The Inquisitr reported in March of this year that Nicole stated during a podcast she hosts with Joey Camasta, titled It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, that she was forced by production to give the speech alongside Jenni and Deena. In the teaser trailer seen above, Snooki declared she was “done” on camera.

Angelina shared an Instagram post earlier this year that revealed the women were working out their differences since her wedding and were moving on. Her post was subsequently deleted. Deena had also posted on social media that the women were forced by production to make the inappropriate comments. Her post too was deleted. In response, Nicole said that they were not supposed to talk about what really happened, but it was her podcast and she could do as she pleased.