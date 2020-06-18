Laci Kay Somers Rocks A Scandalous One-Piece Swimsuit For Sexy Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 10.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot video in which she showed off her buxom body. Laci didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the clip was filmed, but she was walking along the edge of a modern pool. What appeared to be a hot tub was visible as well, and the background was dark, suggesting that the video was filmed in the evening.

Laci rocked a one-piece black swimsuit that had a simple yet super sexy silhouette. The swimsuit had a plunging neckline that dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Laci’s curves were wet, presumably from a dip in the pool, and glistened in the light. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, offering a bit of support, and the swimsuit hugged her slim waist like a second skin.

The bottom portion of the one-piece had high-cut sides that stretched high above Laci’s hips, elongating her legs and drawing even more attention to her hourglass physique. The swimsuit also featured two thin straps that stretched vertically down her hips and thighs and two straps that wrapped horizontally around her thighs, giving the look a garter belt vibe.

Laci’s long blond locks were parted on the side and tumbled down her chest in effortless damp waves. She strutted alongside the top step of the pool, splashing the water as she walked, before stepping onto the edge and walking out of the camera’s view.

Laci made eye contact with the camera a few times throughout the clip, flashing a seductive expression, and even sticking out her tongue at one point. Her beauty look was glamorous, with what looked like a nude hue on her lips and long lashes.

Laci’s followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 495,000 views within seven hours. It also racked up 3,205 comments from her eager fans.

“You’re Absolutely Perfect,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous entrance,” another fan commented, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“Blessing my timeline,” another fan added, including a trio of flame emoji in his comment.

“Yeah, you sure got my attention there beautiful,” a fourth follower remarked.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Laci rocked another black swimsuit for her fans, although that one was a skimpy bikini. That particular snap was taken in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to the geotag. Laci rocked a pair of black string bikini bottoms that dipped scandalously low in the front, and a tiny bikini top that could barely contain her ample assets. She finished the look with a pair of sunglasses and stuck her tongue out for the shot.