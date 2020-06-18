Jean Kennedy Smith Dead, Sister & Last Living Sibling Of JFK Dies At 92

Jean Kennedy-Smith attends HBO's "Ethel" New York Premiere at Time Warner Center on October 15, 2012 in New York City.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Jean Kennedy Smith Dead, the last living sibling of John F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 92, per the Associated Press. Smith’s daughter told the New York Times that she passed away at her home in Manhatten on Wednesday. The eighth of nine children born to Joseph P. Kennedy and Rose Fitzgerald, Smith’s career would see her take on the roles of diplomat, activist, and humanitarian, while playing an important role in the Northern Ireland peace process during her time as the United States Ambassador to Ireland.